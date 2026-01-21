Why Keith Urban's daughters are avoiding his rumored girlfriend? Source

Keith Urban's daughters 'refuse to meet' his rumored new girlfriend

Keith Urban's daughters are reportedly keeping a distance from his rumored girlfriend Karley Scott after Nicole Kidman's shock split.

The Babygirl actress and the country star shocked fans in September 2025 by confirming their split following their 20 years of marriage.

Though the former couple finalized their divorce quietly, the emotional fallout is still lingering.

As per reports, Keith has moved on with 26-year-old rising country singer Karley but sources say the former The Voice coach's move has caused their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, to firmly take their mother's side in the matter.

Celebrity reporter Rob Shuter claims the girls are “refusing to meet Urban’s new girlfriend," via Daily Mail.

An insider close to the family told Shuter, “The girls are really focused on mum right now. They're adjusting to all the changes, and it's natural they want to protect their space.”

Despite all, Keith is trying to balance his personal life and his duties as a father.

“He wants them to be comfortable, but the girls' priority is their mum and their own well-being," a second source added.

On the other hand, Kidman is "refreshed" and "optimistic" for the new chapter in life after divorce and "looking ahead to a busy and exciting year professionally too, with several projects coming up," a source revealed to People.