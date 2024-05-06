Whoopi Goldberg unveils raw addictions in past in upcoming memoir

The acclaimed actress and EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg has shared a candid and insightful look into her former battles with cocaine addiction in her upcoming memoir, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me.



On May 7, the memoir will be available for purchase. It provides a close-up view of Goldberg's path through achievement, notoriety, and inner agony.

In her autobiography, Goldberg discusses her early drug experiences and acknowledges that, drawn by the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, she experimented with cocaine.

Although Goldberg initially thought she could control her drug usage, she openly describes how cocaine progressively took its toll, resulting in terrifying episodes of paranoia and hallucinations.

"I was invited to parties where I was greeted at the door with a bowl of Quaaludes from which I could pick what I wanted," the star wrote.

"Lines of cocaine were laid across tables and bathroom counters for the taking."

During her stay at a Manhattan hotel, the actress experienced a profound moment of reckoning when she was forced to face the harsh truth of her addiction.

Goldberg took the brave choice to face her problems and start her sober path during this terrible period.

"I knew I'd have to change out my friends and turn down invitations but I could do that," she recalls. "I didn't want to die."