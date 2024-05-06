Did King Charles make 'shocking' mistake during Coronation anniversary?

The monarch continues to receive cancer treatment

King Charles and Queen Camilla are celebrating the first anniversary of their coronation today, Monday, May 6th.

Following the King's significant return to royal duties after announcing his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, Royal Biographer Angela Levin has subjected him to intense scrutiny.

She believes that King Charles made a misstep in his first year on the throne, suggesting that his late mother, the Queen, would have been "shocked" by his decision.

While the monarch continues to receive cancer treatment, doctors have permitted him to resume engagements after a "positive response."

During his initial appearance alongside Queen Camilla, the King visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London. There, he candidly discussed his own cancer diagnosis, describing it as "awful" and a "shock."

Discussing the King's first year on the throne on the anniversary of his Coronation, Angela Levin told GB News that the monarch is "even more caring and accessible" to the British public.



Levin revealed that the King and Queen believed "nobody would be there" to support them following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and were surprised to find crowds of fans outside Buckingham Palace.

Levin told hosts Ellie Costello and Stephen Dixon: "I think it's been a long and a short year, somehow. But the year where it all began when he became much more easy to be with people, was actually after the death of the late Queen, and they came back to Buckingham Palace.

"And I know they both thought there would be nobody there, or people would be shouting at them because of the loss."

Levin claimed that the King's cancer diagnosis has also helped him create a "very different image" of himself as a monarch.

Levin also noted a significant decision made by the King at the end of his visit that would "shock" the late Queen.

She revealed: "It was very interesting to see that he's also broken a few things that the Queen would be quite shocked about. And one of these was outside, there were two young children."

"They'd both had cancer and they gave a posy to him and a posy to Queen Camilla, and he came out with a big bag of presents, and he passed it to them, and he wanted to give them something in return."

Traditionally, royal protocol dictates that royals are to only receive gifts from the public, not give them.

Levin continued: "And that stuck with me because I thought that is an amazing thing to do. Because they will keep whatever's in it. I was dying to see if maybe they would open it up, but they didn't. But what a delightful thing to do, because you keep that forever."