Matty Healy's mother hasn't heard Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department'?

Matty Healy's mother responds to Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Matty Healy's mother talked about Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department amid it making waves since its release last week.



The album has sent fans into a frenzy with its possible references to The 1975's frontman, Matty Healy.

The frontman’s mother addressed the album during an episode of the U.K. talk show Loose Women

The host Nadia Sawalha asked Welch, "Taylor Swift has a new album out, have you heard it?" to which Welch replied, "I wasn't aware she had an album out at all. I haven't heard anything about it. Anyway, I wish her all the best."

Healy also talked about Swift's album. "I haven't really listened to that much of it, but I'm sure it's good," he told the paparazzi, as per Entertainment Tonight.

Fans have been assuming that multiple tracks on TTPD are about Healy ever since the album's debut. Given that the singers were only romantically associated for only one month after Swift's six-year involvement with Joe Alwyn, that surprised a lot of Swift fans.