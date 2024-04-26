Zendaya, Tom Holland talking 'of marriage' in 'reality'

Zendaya and Tom Holland, Hollywood's loved couple, are anticipating to spend their life together as husband and wife.



"There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality," a source told People magazine.

The 27-year-old Emmy-winning star of Euphoria and the British actor first bonded while working together on their trilogy of Spider-Man films. They have largely kept their off-camera affair quiet since then.

"They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part," explained the source.

"Both are private," said the source, who added that attention on them while in the public eye "has never been easy or comfortable for either of them."

For both Holland, who plays Romeo and Juliet on London's West End in May, and Zendaya, whose movie Challengers opens in theatres this weekend, "work is important to both and that keeps them busy now," the insider resumed.

Zendaya provided a peek at their connection in her most recent Vogue cover story, discussing Holland's experience adjusting to stardom following 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight," the Disney Channel alum said. "One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man."

"I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him," she added. "But he handled it really beautifully."