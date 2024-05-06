Emily Blunt talks building chemistry onscreen with actors she didn’t like

Emily Blunt recalls wanting to ‘throw up’ after intimate scenes with some actors

Emily Blunt is shedding light on some of the less than glamorous sides of acting whilst sharing her personal experiences.

The actress, 41, appeared on The Howard Stern Show and got candid about how she builds chemistry with her fellow actors for each of her movies

“I’ve had chemistry with people I haven't liked,” Blunt recalled having to do that on multiple occasions.

Stern, 70, came right out and asked who it was but Blunt refused to disclose any names.

“I have had chemistry with people who... I have not had a good time working with them,” she continued. “Sometimes it's a strange thing. Sometimes you could have a rapport that's really effortless, but it doesn't translate onscreen.”

She added, “Chemistry is this strange thing. It’s an ethereal thing that you can’t really bottle up and buy or sell. It’s like there or it's not. It’s just easier when you have a natural rapport with someone.”

The Fall Guy star shared that she has to “find something, even if it’s one thing” to love in order to create that chemistry.

However, sometimes the task can be challenging. Stern asked the actress if she ever wanted to “throw up” after kissing an actor and she responded, “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

“I wouldn’t say it's sort of extreme loathing, but I've definitely not enjoyed some of it.”