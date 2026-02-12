Over $1.5 million raised to support Van Der Beek's family

A GoFundMe launched to help support Van Der Beek's widow and six children has raised more than $1.5 million.

The top donation of $25,000 on the crowdfunding platform was made by Guardant Health, an American biotechnology company.





James Van Der Beek, the star of 1990s teen drama "Dawson's Creek," died on Wednesday at the age of 48 after a battle with cancer, his wife announced on social media.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace," his wife Kimberly wrote on Instagram.

Fans and fellow actors shared tributes on social media, recalling the influence he had on their lives and careers.

"While James’ legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world," Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote on social media.