James Van Der Beek was working on THIS secret project before death
James Van Der Beek died at 48 of colorectal cancer
James Van Der Beek was reportedly writing a memoir before his death at age 48.
James died on February 11 after a years long battle with stage III colorectal cancer.
After his death, sources told Deadline that the Dawson’s Creek alum was writing a memoir. Further details, such has how far he got with the memoir and whether it can be published posthumously, have not been revealed yet.
The actor revealed in November 2024 that he had received the diagnosis in August 2023.
"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace," a statement announcing his death, shared via Instagram, read on Wednesday.
"There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," it added.
One of the actor’s last roles was in Prime Video’s Elle, which is a prequel to 2001 movie Legally Blonde and follows the legendary lawyer’s teenage years.
James played Dean Wilson, a school superintendent and mayoral candidate.
The streamer also released a statement over the beloved star’s death, saying, "James Van Der Beek began his career as a beloved teen icon, and audiences have connected with his breadth and depth of work ever since. He was a husband, father, consummate professional, and, most recently, a vocal advocate for cancer awareness."
