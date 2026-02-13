Kate Hudson explains why acting isn't discussed at home

Kate Hudson is getting candid about discussing her work with her actress mom, Goldie Hawn.

During a recent talk with Deadline's The Actor's Side series, the 46-year-old actress revealed that she and her mom “never talk about acting.”

The Song Sung Blue Oscar nominee continued, “We talk about film and we talk about experiences.”

But, Kate noted, "My parents, they're not stage parents," she noted.

Kate's family, including her mom, her mom's partner Kurt Russell, her brother Oliver Hudson, as well as Hawn and Kurt's son Wyatt Russell, are actors in the industry; they are too "busy" to exchange insights.

In a previous screening of Song Sung Blue in Los Angeles, Goldie and Kate sat down to discuss the Neil Diamond tribute band biopic movie.

“She loves the movie,” said Hudson of her mother. “It was so much fun for her to ask me questions about my process.”

Reflecting on her upbringing with Goldie and Kurt, Kate said, “Everything was about craft.”

“It was always more about me learning my craft versus them trying to give me advice.”

Goldie shared similar sentiments at the January premiere of the film, sharing that she and her daughter “talk a little bit about stuff that we've seen.”

“For the most part, we're always talking about the kids. It just is not, ‘How's the business going?’ I don't do that. There's a lot of things other in life that are meaningful. Our work is part of what we do and it isn't who we are. Those are two different things.”