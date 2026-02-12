'Hunger Games' star Jena Malone shocks fans with huge announcement

Jena Malone and Jack Buckley's love story has reached a major milestone.

The Hunger Games actress has officially entered the new chapter of her life as she announced engagement to beau Jack.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, 11th February, 2026, Jena revealed that Jack proposed her during a romantic hike to the top of a mountain.

In a joint post with her now-fiancé Jack, Jena posted a carousel of photos from the proposal.

The pictures showed intimate moment and breathtaking scenery in the background as the 28-year-old sportsman popped question.

Jena wrote in the caption, "It was always you," adding, "Even in those long, dark spaces of my youth Where I learned to hold my own heart You were always there Breathing life into these tiny glimmers of a child’s heart….Love…..Soulmate……Marriage."

The Horizon: An American Saga actress went on to add, "You are a dream come true Jack."

She continued, "My soulmate asked me to marry him. First , he asked those who have protected and cared for my heart for so long."

"Both of my Moms , my Sister, my Son … and with every lifetime, every moment I have in front of me I said yes. @jacktbuckley I love you forever!!!" Jena concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Jena Malone and Jack Buckley's engagement came as a surprise for every one and it is still unknown when the duo began dating.