Emma Slater reveals final moments with James Van Der Beek before his death

Emma Slater honoured the memory of her late Dancing with the Stars partner James Van Der Beek.

Following the tragic passing of James on February 11, the professional dancer took to her Instagram handle and penned an emotional tribute for the late actor.

Emma and James competed on Season 28 of DWTS in 2019 and formed a close bond. The British-American dancer and choreographer wrote, "My partner. My big brother. Over the many photos we’ve taken over the years, this one is still my favorite. Dancing and laughing. It’s what we do," referring to the adorable photo she posted from their time of DWTS.

She went on to write, "Nothing I can write seems ok. All those who had the pleasure of having you in their lives are blessed. Forever changed by your brilliance. We got to have these beautiful years sharing life together."

"It started with being dance partners and I was beyond excited to be dancing with you, and it continued into the deepest of friendships. You, Kimberly and the kids became family and I found so much purpose in our little community. Watching your love for your family changed my life," Emma continued.

Furthermore, she expressed her gratitude for everything James did for her, noting, "Your kindness, patience and empathy for others is unmatched. Your wise advice. I will always marvel at the ability you had to master everything."

Recalling the time she spent with James on his final days, Emma wrote, "I’m so grateful that I got to see you on Sunday, to talk to you and to tell you for the millionth time how much I love you. We laughed together. And I promised I would feel your presence always, as I already have. Thank you."

Emma Slater called herself "lucky" to have known James Van Der Beek. "You have done so much, helped so many people. You’ll be forever in my heart. And now I know whenever I’m guided, I’ll be guided by you I love you partner," she concluded.