Margot Robbie delivers sweet message ahead of Valentine's Day

Margot Robbie calls on people to 'kiss in rain' as Valentine Day near

Margot Robbie has finished her press tour for the upcoming movie Wuthering Heights. During her arrival on red carpet in Sydney, Australia, rain began to fall.



Overjoyed by the drizzle, Robbie says it opens an opportunity for a romantic moment as Valentine Day is mere days away.

"If you haven't kissed in the rain, you should do it," she tells Refinery29 Australia.

"It's raining right now. Find someone. It's almost Valentine's Day, go have a smooch in the rain, it's great!" the actress shares.

Similar to the rainy moment, her forthcoming film Wuthering Heights also features heartwarming scenes.

One such example Robbie revealed in a previous interview was against a similar showering background. It shows Elordi shelters her from the rain.

The scene had a powerful impact on the actress, leading her to admit it "almost made me weak at the knees."

She also acknowledged these epic romances have so far not been made for women of her age.

“It was the little things that we loved as two women in our 30s, and this movie is primarily for people in our demographic. These epic romances and period pieces aren’t often made by women," Robbie previously told British Vogue.

Wuthering Heights bows out in cinemas on Feb. 13.