Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo talks about his huge weight loss

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo has shared her thoughts on husband's huge weight loss.

Speaking with People Magazine, Bunnie revealed impact of Jelly's 300-lb weight loss on their marriage.

The podcast host and author, who memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic is set to be released on February 17, 2026, admitted, "We’re watching a grown man live his life to the fullest for the first time."

Bunnie said, "He doesn't have that extra weight on him, and he is literally just the happiest little bumblebee that is just flying through the universe right now, and he's doing everything that he hasn't gotten to do, and he's kicking ass. I can't wait to see how it's going to be in another 10 years, especially now with his newfound freedom."

She also noted that the Grammy-winning star was "beautiful before, but now I catch myself drooling looking at him; he looks so good!"

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll have been married since 2026, but their marriage nearly ended in the country music star's 2018 affair. However, Bunnie admitted that "everybody deserves a second chance."

She said, "Granted, we were both assholes when we first got together, but we have evolved together. . . . [When we met] he was going down a path of drugs. I was coming out of a domestic-violence relationship. I had so much baggage, so much toxicity; he had never been in a real relationship."

Adding that "we had to learn together."