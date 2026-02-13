James Van Der Beek's quiet sacrifice before death comes to light

James Van Der Beek's stylist has broken his silence following the death of the legendary actor.

Following James' death on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, IIlaria Urbinati, stylist of the late actor penned an emotional tribute on Instagram. In an emotional message, he recalled the time he spent with the actor.

The stylist wrote, "15 years of friendship. Years of memories and fittings and kids (and more kids), of weekly baby music classes, life events, bonding over ups and downs, of sage parenting advice that shaped me as a parent like no one else has."

Ilaria went on to add, "Over a decade of fittings - the way he loved clothes! The way he was endlessly amused at my bossiness. He had the deepest, best laugh. The way he and Kimberly took me in as a friend first and foremost, and eventually as family - like they have with so many."

"The way I remember every single one of their kids as babies. The flowers he sent me every birthday (a class act he was). The way they shared their spirituality, their love of family, their love of health. And set an example for everyone," he continued.

"I don’t even know where to begin to explain the kind of person James was. Warm. Generous. Open. Self deprecating. So at ease in vulnerability. I have never seen anyone love and adore his wife and kids like he did. Or be so forthright with his affection - he would send the warmest texts out of nowhere."

Furthermore, Ilaria revealed that James Van Der Beek was "working hard for his family" in his last days. He wrote, "I don’t think i will ever again come across anyone so serene and joyful through such adversity."

"He could make you believe in a miracle. If anyone deserves a miracle it was him and his incredible family," Ilaria noted.

Concluding the emotional note, Ilaria Urbinati wrote, "the truth is that his beautiful life and the way he touched so many, was its own kind of magic. I love you James. Thank you for all of it."

James Van Der Beek, who passed away at the age of 48 following two-year battle with colon cancer, is survived by his wife and six kids.