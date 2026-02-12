Video of Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise 'fighting' over Epstein shocks Hollywood fans

An AI-generated video clip featuring Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in a fight has gone viral, with people marveling at AI's advances.

"You killed Jeffrey Epstein, you animal. He was a good man" says Brad Pitt to Cruise.

"He knew too much about our Russian operations. He had to die. And now you die too, " Cruise tells Pitt with a wicked smile before pushing him to the ground.

The video was reportedly generated with China's Seedance 2.0 video model.

An Instagram post on Evolving AI said, "The model matched the faces, voices, tone, and emotion on its own. The scene looks like it came straight out of a movie, but of course none of this is real. "

The video was widely circulated on social media, receiving mixed reactions from movie fans. While a large number of people admired the technology behind the clip, some people raised questions about the future of Hollywood, especially actors.











