Margaret Qualley shares heartfelt confession about husband Jack Antonoff: 'My person'

Margaret Qualley shares heartfelt confession about husband Jack Antonoff

Margaret Qualley is very much in "love" with her husband Jack Antonoff.

The Housemaid star recently sat down with Variety for an interview published on Thursday, February 12.

During the conversation, the 31-year-old actress candidly spoke about her husband Jack, sharing she found Jack when she was looking for "my person."

“I’ve always been very love-oriented. I’ve always been looking for my person, and I met Jack.”

The publisher revealed that Margaret was reluctant to discuss her marriage more openly, however, she later shared in a follow-up statement more insights into her bond with Jack and other close ones.

Margaret's statement read, “I love my husband, my family. I love dancing and horses. I love the moon. Happy crying is the best. I love listening to Tara Brach and books on tape. And anything Jack writes."

"Female friendships are so holy, shout out Talia Ryder. My sister was my first soulmate. I wanna die on a farm."

She added, "I need to learn how to drive stick, my brother tried to teach me but I was 12 and it didn’t land. Smokey, dog, god. I love you world, thank you for having me.”

Jack, who is a record producer linked with Taylor Swift and other artists as well as the musician behind the band Bleachers, was first speculated of dating Margaret in 2021 after the pair was spotted getting cozy on an ice cream date.

The couple made their romance public in March 2022 at the AFI Awards and got engaged in May of the same year. One year later, Margaret and Jack tied the knot in August in a star-studded wedding.