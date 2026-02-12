Margot Robbie reveals why she clicked so fast with Jacob Elordi

Margot Robbie raves about Jacob Elordi: 'We're both Queenslanders'

Margot Robbie is open about her strong chemistry with her co-star Jacob Elordi on Wuthering Heights.



Working with him became so intense on set, recalled the actress previously, that she became obsessed with him.

“I'm so codependent with people I work with and I love everyone so much and I'm always that person who's so devastated when a job's over and I never want it to end," she told Fandango.

"I found myself starting to look around to see where he was. I was really unnerved and unmoored. And I felt quite lost, like a kid without their blanket or something.”

One of the reasons for building such a strong chemistry is that they are both "Queenslanders," says the Suicide Squad star.

While arriving on Wuthering Heights final press day, Robbie speaks to Refinery29 Australia on the red carpet, saying, "I loved working with Jacob," she tells Refinery29 Australia on the red carpet.

"We're both Queenslanders, so I think we immediately got along on that front," the actress says, noting they share the same roots..

Moreover, the Barbie star shares that, besides Elordi, the script and the crew made the film an enjoyable experience to make.

"And we had an amazing script and an amazing crew, an amazing group around us, we just all had so much fun making this movie."

In addition, Robbie finished the press tour with a fashion statement, slipping into the 18th-century corseted gown designed by Ashi Studio. The outfit is a nod to Catherine Earnshaw, the character she played in the movie.

Wuthering Heights debuts in theatres on Feb. 13.