Kristin Cavallari’s boyfriend Mark Estes meets ‘Laguna Beach’ cast

Kristin Cavallari introduce boyfriend Mark Estes to Laguna Beach castmates

Kristin Cavallari introduced her boyfriend Mark Estes to her Laguna Beach castmates.



Cavallari, 37, and Estes, 24, posed for a snap with her former Laguna Beach castmates along with their respective better-halves in Nashville on Saturday, May 4.

Cavallari posted the picture on her Instagram on Sunday, May 5, shared with a bunch of other photos from the meetup, along with a heart-warming picture of her and Estes strolling through the Tennessee city with his arm hugging her around her waist.

“When all the worlds collide,” she captioned the post.'

Laguna Beach alum Jason Wahler also posted a snap of the whole cast on his Instagram on Saturday.

“Nashville takeover!,” he wrote in the caption. He also tagged former costar Talan Torriero, who was not present in the picture, asking, “Where you at?”

Other than Wahler, Cavallari and their partners, the group photo had Alex Murrel, Jessica Smith Evans and Lauren “Lala” Olsen posing, who also starred on the MTV reality show, which aired from 2004 to 2006.

Cavallari revealed her romance with Estes on Instagram in February, writing, “He makes me happy.”