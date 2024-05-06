Kim Kardashian faces booing as she ridicules Tom Brady on Netflix's roast show

Kim Kardashian mocked Tom Brady on Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time

Kim Kardashian has recently been slammed by the audience during an appearance on Netflix‘s The Greatest Roast of All Time on May 5.

In a clip shared via Deadline, Kevin Hart introduced Kim on the show but she was greeted with loud boos at the Kia Forum on Sunday.

"Alright, alright, alright," said Kim as the audience boos grew louder.

To which the comedian Kevin remarked, "Whoa! Whoa!"

After the boos subsided, the reality star continued with her roast focusing on Tom Brady.

“I’m really here tonight for Tom," said the SKIMS founder.

Kim quipped, "I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might."

The Kardashians star compared Tom's appearance to her stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner.

Speaking of her relationship with Tom, Kim mentioned, "I do know it would’ve never worked out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair… You remind me too much of my stepdad now."

Interestingly, a meme showing “the evolution of Tom Brady” appeared on screen, showing the transformation of Tom’s physical appearance that ended up looking like Caitlyn.

Kim continued, "Part of me thinks you would want to entrust me just to try on my clothes. I know the transition from the NFL must’ve been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example for you."

"She’s one of the best athletes in the world, who proved you could do anything in this next chapter in your life. You can become a commentator, a far-right Republica, or even a strong, confident woman," joked the reality star.

In the end, Kim added, "Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you. But I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players."