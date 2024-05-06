Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet may travel to Nigeria with Harry, Meghan

Prince Harry may be jetting off to the UK solo in the next couple of days, but he might make a family trip flying to Nigeria afterwards.



Meghan Markle and Harry’s two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are rumoured to be travelling to Nigeria later this month.

While there is no official announcement on the matter, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be visiting the African country to take part in talks about the Invictus Games.

It is also believed that that the Sussexes will be treated to a banquet with military officials and meet with servicemen and their families.

Nigeria holds a lot of significance for both Meghan and Prince Harry. The former Suits actress discovered her ancestry after having her genealogy done “a couple of years ago” in which she was declared to be 43 percent Nigerian.

Meanwhile, Harry may find a way to honour his late mother Princess Diana. In 1990, Diana visited a leprosy hospital in Nigeria and made headlines for her gestures, unusual for royal women.

The Sun photographer Arthur Edwards recalled that Diana “couldn’t be stopped” to hug the patients, feed them and embrace them, and making them “feel a million dollars.”