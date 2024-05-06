Drake under accusations after Kendrick Lamar's new song: 'Predators like him'

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rivalry is getting worse as the Canadian rapper dropped a new diss track called The Heart Part 6 on Sunday night.

The song refuted some of Lamar's accusations that Drake was a sexual predator, which were made in a number of tracks that were published in the previous week.



The largest rap rivalry in years has seen both Drake and Kendrick Lamar level unfounded accusations at one another, and it has grown more and more personal and nasty.

Among them, Lamar implied Drake had a secret love kid, while Drake accused Lamar of physically abusing his partner.

Lamar has been focusing on claims that Drake is a s**ual predator in his recent songs. In Meet the Grahams, which was released on May 3, he accuses Drake directly of supporting "s*x offenders" at his label OVO and even refers to his rival as a "pervert" because of his purported interest in younger women.

He also raps that “we gotta raise our daughters knowin’ there’s predators like him lurkin’.”

A direct reference to Drake's residence, which he has called The Embassy, Lamar also raps in Meet the Grahams that "The Embassy 'bout to get raided too, it's only a matter of time."

Lamar connects this to recent federal raids of Sean "Diddy" Combs' houses in connection with an unidentified continuing investigation.