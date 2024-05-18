Brian Austin Green's ex alleges Megan Fox was 'groomed' by him

Vanessa Marcil, the former partner of Brian Austin Green, has alleged that Megan Fox was "groomed" by the Beverly Hills, 90210 star during her teenage years.

The claim comes amidst reports that both Fox and Green have severed ties with Vanessa and Green's son, Kassius, whom they share.

Fox, known for her role in Transformers, began dating Green when she was 18 and he was 30, after meeting on the set of the TV series Hope & Faith.

Marcil was in a relationship with Green from 1999 to 2003 and shares Kassius with him, has asserted that both Green and Fox have excluded Kassius, now from their lives.

She recently defended Fox against criticism on social media, refuting claims that she "never defends" Vanessa and suggesting that Vanessa is a "catalyst in her son's broken relationship with his father."



Vanessa has responded to allegations regarding Megan Fox's involvement in her son Kassius's life, refuting claims that she was responsible for any neglect.

In a comment on social media, Vanessa clarified that Fox was 17 years old when she was allegedly "groomed" and has since taken responsibility for her actions.

Marcil emphasized that Fox has apologized to both her and Kassius for any distress caused.

Her statement further addressed Brian Austin Green's current relationship with ballroom dancer Sharna Burgess, whom he is engaged to and shares a two-year-old son with.