King Charles, Prince William give major update on Kate Middleton's health

Prince William, King Charles give major update on Kat Middleton's health

King Charles III and Prince William, who have fully returned to the royal duties, have given latest update on cancer-stricken Kate Middleton's health in the surprising way.

Buckingham Palace's bombshell announcement about King Charles and Prince William's overseas tour is being considered a delightful move to show Princess Kate is on the mend after her ongoing preventative chemotherapy.

The Prince of Wales, who remained by his wife's bed's side during her difficult time, has resumed his royal duties with a bang, suggesting as "Kate is really doing well" as he responded to fans questions about Catherine's health on several occasions.

However, some royal fans still express their concern about the King and heir to the throne's recently announced overseas trip as they feel Kate needs William the most at the time when she's undergoing cancer treatment.

Meanwhile, some experts and historians believe the senior royals' move indicates Kate is really showing progress and winning her battle against the disease.

An insider claimed: "King Charles, William won't leave Kate in stress at any cost as both love and care the Princess as precious jewel of the royal family."

"They might be convinced by Kate's medical team that they need not to worry about her health as she's gradually returning to health."

The source went on: "The King and William's celebratory mood during their recent outings also suggests as there's nothing to worry about Kate and the monarch."

It comes after the palace announced that King Charles will travel to France on his first overseas trip since being diagnosed with cancer. The monarch will be accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla and eldest son William, who will join Canadian veterans at the Juno Beach Centre at Courseulles-sur-Mer, along the Channel coast.



However, Kate Middleton's absence will surely be felt as she's been out of action since last Christmas.