Kate Middleton to skip Trooping the Colour amid Buckingham Palace warning for King Charles?

The Princess of Wales is currently recovering from a cancer diagnosis



A royal commentator Heydel-Mankoo revealed that it is "unlikely" that Kate Middleton will attend the will attend the 80th anniversary of D-Day from June 5 to 6 as she recovers from her cancer diagnosis.

He said: "Last year she was there, resplendent in a green dress and we're waiting to see whether she will also be attending this time or not.

"But there's been no mention of her attending the D-Day ceremonies, although the Prince of Wales will be attending the Canadian beach Juno, and also at the Omaha Beach, where the international heads of state, but no word of the Princess of Wales attending that.

So I think it's rather unlikely we'll be seeing her at Trooping the Colour."

Meanwhile Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm King Charles Trooping the Colour plans.

The 75-year-old King, who became the first monarch to appear on horseback for the Trooping the Colour last June, is expected to break the tradition of riding on horseback by travelling via carriage during this summer’s Trooping the Colour parade.

"The King is most likely to be taking part in Trooping via carriage this year but a final decision is yet to be made," a source told The Times.

It's being claimed that that Palace does not want King Charles to take any risk on his big day while battling with cancer as an incident involving a fidgeting horse during last year’s event appears to have done little to persuade courtiers to convince the King to appear on horseback again this year.



