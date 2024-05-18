Victoria Beckham shares photos celebrating dad's birthday with Romeo and Harper

Victoria Beckham's comment draws laughter in viral clip from David's .

Victoria Beckham paid a heartfelt tribute to her father, Anthony, as the family celebrated his birthday on Friday.

The designer shared a collection of photos capturing the Adams family enjoying a low-key dinner, joined by her son Romeo and daughter Harper.

The images featured Victoria's mother Jackie, sister Louise, and brother Christian alongside Anthony, who was seen ready to blow out the candles on his birthday cake.



Victoria captioned the post: "Happy birthday daddy/papa!! We all love you so much xxxxx @Jackie.Adams_ @RomeoBeckham #HarperSeven @LouisesAdams @ChristianAdams_79 @LibbyyAdams… Missing you @DavidBeckham @BrooklynPeltzBeckham @CruzBeckham."

She became an unexpected viral sensation last year when a clip from her husband David Beckham's Netflix documentary surfaced on social media.

In the clip, Victoria claimed her family was "very working, working class," prompting David to interject and ask her to be honest.

After some persistence, the designer admitted that her father used to drive her to school in a Rolls-Royce during the 1980s.

David, satisfied with her admission, humorously thanked her before leaving the room.

In other family news, her son Brooklyn performed his culinary skills on Instagram.

The budding chef toasted marshmallows using a kitchen blow torch while promoting a special flavor of Baileys cream liqueur.