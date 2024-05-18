Emma Stone gleefully responds to being called 'Emily' at Cannes

It's a rare occasion when Emma Stone is addressed by her real name.



During a press conference at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May 18, the actress beamed as a reporter referred to her by her birth name, Emily.

Stone smiled brightly as the journalist used her given name while posing a question about her upcoming film, Kinds of Kindness.



Turning to the film’s director, Yorgos Lanthimos, Stone excitedly remarked, "That's my name!" In an April interview with the Hollywood Reporter, she revealed that she initially changed her professional name to Emma because another actress was already registered as Emily Stone.

When asked if anyone still calls her by her birth name, Stone explained, "When I get to know them, people that I work with do."

"It's just because my name was taken by another actress in SAG. Then I freaked out a couple of years ago," Emma Stone explained. "For some reason, I was like, I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily."

While she stated she doesn’t mind being called either Emma or Emily, she expressed a preference for her real name.

“That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily,” she said.

Kinds of Kindness marks Stone's fifth collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos and her first project with him since her Oscar-winning role in Poor Things.

Stone attended the film’s press conference on Saturday, May 18, following her stunning red carpet appearance in a burgundy Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline.