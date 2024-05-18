Jennifer Lopez faces career setback amid marital tension with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez faced another problem as her This Is Me … Live tour tickets failed to attract fans.

In Touch Weekly reported that the singer is "extremely stressed" over her "disastrous ticket sales" amid alleged marital woes with Ben Affleck.

The source added, "Even at heavily reduced prices, they aren’t in demand," and the show is all set to kick off in June.



An insider claimed, "Her manager, Benny [Medina], is blaming everyone around him for the low sales even though he put the tour together alongside Live Nation."

Notably, this news comes after multiple media outlets reported that the troubles are growing in Affleck and Lopez's paradise.

Previously, In Touch Weekly claimed that the couple is "heading for a divorce" and "...Ben Affleck is not to blame!"



The source shared that the Air director is "focusing on his work and his kids now."

An insider further said, "Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted."