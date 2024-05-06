Tom Brady appears uncomfortable amid roast about ex-wife Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady was put in the hot seat as Netflix streamed its special, The Roast of Tom Brady, on Sunday, May 5th, with host Kevin Host kicking it off.

Brady, who got divorced from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, appeared uncomfortable when Hart roast the athlete over the supermodel’s new romance with jiu-jitsu trainer boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Hart started off with a dig about Brady leaving New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick “high and dry” to be at Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“You f–ked him good. You did, Tom, you f–ked your coach, but let me tell you something people … that’s what you’ve got to do to maintain your happiness. You sometimes got to f–k your coach. You know who else f–ked their coach? Gisele. She f–ked that karate man.”

When the camera panned to Brady, he was smiling but appeared to squirm under the joke.

Hart continued: “I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming?”

He went on to add, “Eight f–king karate classes a day. Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt. F–k Tom. The only bruises she had were on her a--. everybody should have known it.”

The roast comes two months after reports emerged that the Brazilian model began her romance with Valente before she split with Brady.

However, Bündchen slammed the rumours as “lie” in an interview with the New York Times.