Rahul Kohli reveals near miss as Mr. Fantastic in 'The Fantastic Four'

Rahul Kohli shared how he is coping up after near miss entry in the Marvel Comic Universe

Rahul Kohli recalled how close he was to being cast as the beloved Mr Fantastic in The Fantastic Four.

In an interview with Salaam Nerds, the iZombie English actor revealed he was being considered for the role of Reed Richards, which Pedro Pascal has now nabbed.

"Yeah, I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about it, but I didn’t get it. Is the important thing. But on good days, I see the Constantine," he said during an interview.

"It will flare up once and again. And, I love all of them," Kohli went on to share how he is dealing with the rejection, "On good days, you’re like, 'Man, I’m Wanted!' People really want to see. You’re the guys that people shout out for anything."

He continued, "On bad days, 'It’s a reminder that you’re not the guy. You’re not there. These are the roles you’ll never get.'"

"So, it’s sweet, and it’s perspective. It’s how you feel about yourself," the Fall Of the House of Usher actor described.

Additionally, Pascal has been booked by the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Mr. Fantastic alongside Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Econ Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm.

Julia Garner, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter-Hauser and Ralph Ineson rounded up the stellar cast.