Prince George a 'potential pilot in the making'

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who hold honorary roles with the Royal Air Force and have pilots in their families, have inspired their son Prince George to follow in their footsteps.



The Prince of Wales, who has been appointed Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps by King Charles, revealed at the recent Buckingham Palace garden party that his eldest son George "is a potential pilot in the making".

William, during a chat with Squadron Leader Chrissie Lacey, said that George would love to visit the hub because he's a "potential pilot in the making," according to Hello!.

It comes after George appeared enthralled during a surprise visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford last summer.

In July 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales took their kids on a private trip to the world’s largest military air show, where George and Louis seemed especially excited by everything they saw.