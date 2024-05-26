Doug Ingle: Founding member, lead singer of Iron Butterfly dead at 78

The only original surviving member of Iron Butterfly dies at 78

Dough Ingle, the founding member of Iron Butterfly, passed away at the age of 78.

Deadline reported on Saturday, May 25, that the rock band’s original lead singer’s son, Doug Ingle Jr., confirmed the heartbreaking news on Friday, May 24.

"It’s with a heavy heart & great sadness to announce the passing of my Father, Doug Ingle," he announced via a Facebook post. "Dad passed away peacefully this evening in the presence of family."

The mourning son went on to express, "Thank You, Dad for being a father, teacher and friend. Cherished loving memories I will carry the rest of my days moving forward in this journey of life. Love you, Dad."

Additionally, Ingle was the last of the original surviving members of Iron Butterfly, which was formed in 1966 in San Diego, California.

The band's original lineup included Ingle, who was the main singer, Danny Weis on guitar, Greg Williams as the bassist, and Jack Pinney on the drums.

The late singer and founding member exited the band in 1971 however he did occasionally appear with the touring band.

After Ingle left the band, he performed with the group Stark Naked and the Car Thieves.