'Exhuma' star Jung Yun Ha plans hiatus after cancer diagnosis

Exhuma star Jung Yun Ha laid bare her cancer battle diagnosed a year and three months ago

Exhuma star Jung Yun Ha would plan to go on hiatus after a heartbreaking revelation regarding her cancer diagnosis.

According to Allkpop, in a statement issued on Saturday, May 25, her agency, C-Jes Studios, doubled down on her previously made Instagram announcement.

"Jung Yun Ha is currently waiting for the results after getting tested. Depending on the test results, she would go on a full hiatus focusing on her recovery," they said.

This official statement via her agency comes after the 38-year-old South Korean actress previously took to her Instagram stories to share her cancer battle.

"About a year and three months ago, I was diagnosed with cancer and had surgery," she began in her now-deleted Instagram post.

"Then I was diagnosed with a benign tumor after the post-surgery biopsy. Now, about a year later, I was told it was back," the Citizen of a Kind actress broke the heart-wrenching news.

Moreover, Yun-ha shared that she had visited different hospitals for a second opinion but found that her first and second tests did not seem to be in her favour.

"I have a lot more thoughts today than I did the first time I heard the news a year ago," she added.

The Emergency Declaration actress continued, "I'm writing and sharing because I feel like doing anything other than suffering in silence alone."

"I ask for your understanding if I'm not as responsive because I might be in a state where I can't contain my emotions or I have no courage to be positive," she concluded.

Yun-ha played the role of Park Ji Young’s wife in the 2024 blockbuster South Korean occult film.