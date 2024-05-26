Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘planning’ big appearance for Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are proud parents of their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but they are holding out for their debut.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have maintained the privacy of their small children, are eventually planning on taking their children on royal tours, per royal author Tom Quinn.

Quinn told The Mirror that Harry and Meghan are “incredibly proud” of Archie, 5, and Lilibet, who’ll be 3 next month. He said, “When they are a little older and better able to travel, there is no doubt they will be taken on some of the couple’s tours.”

The royal author shared that Meghan is “acutely aware of what a great look” their appearance will create and she is waiting for the right moment for it.

“The charming royal couple with their charming royal children will attract the sort of publicity that Harry and Meghan crave, especially now that they are so determined to be billionaire entrepreneurs,” Quinn explained.

The remarks come after it was speculated that Archie and Lilibet were meant to join their parents to the ‘non-royal’ tour to Nigeria this month.

Harry and Meghan shared that Nigeria was the “first of many trips” indicating that there are more in the pipeline, with their children in tow.