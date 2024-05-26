Eamonn Holmes to address separation from Ruth Langsford with heavy heart: 'gives up'

They share a 22-year-old son, Jack, while Eamonn also has three sons from his previous marriage

Eamonn Holmes is reportedly set to discuss his separation from Ruth Langsford on his GB News show on Monday, following the announcement of their split.

The former This Morning hosts, both 64, revealed on Saturday that they had separated after work commitments led their marriage in different directions. The couple, who tied the knot in 2010 after 13 years of dating, have expressed their determination to remain friends despite the separation.

They share a 22-year-old son, Jack, while Eamonn also has three children—sons Declan, 35, and Niall, 31, and daughter Rebecca, 33—from his previous marriage.

Reports indicate that Eamonn will address the unexpected separation on his first GB News show since the announcement.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: 'Eamonn is always frank on camera and knows it will be odd for him to discuss the day’s news without mentioning his split so he’ll say a few words.

'He is putting on a brave face and will be the true professional he always is. Focusing on work will be a welcome distraction.'

It would mark the first time either Ruth or Eamonn have spoken about the split since their initial announcement, but sources close to the pair say that a ‘statement is being prepared by Ruth’s representatives', to share the news with their followers.

Their split comes just days after Ruth Langford gives up hope on husband Eamonn Holmes' complete health

Ruth revealed she fears Eamonn ‘might never be 100 per cent right’ after undergoing back surgery due to suffering chronic back pain for almost two years.