Nicole Scherzinger pays touching tribute to theater community at 2024 Tony Award

Nicole Scherzinger delivered a heartfelt performance during the In Memoriam segment at the 77th Tony Awards, held at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City on June 16.

The actress and singer paid tribute to the members of the theatre community who have passed away in the last year, bringing the audience to a poignant moment of reflection and remembrance.

Brooke Shields introduced the segment. "As the newly elected president of Actors Equity Association, I am so proud to be here to celebrate the entire theatrical community," the actress, 59, said.

"But this is a moment that’s bittersweet, as we also honour the memories of those no longer with us. For every well-known artist, there are countless others whose contributions both onstage and behind the scenes forever changed Broadway."

She then sang a poignant and solemn rendition of What I Did For Love from the musical A Chorus Line by 45-year-old Olivier Award winner Scherzinger.

The Tony Awards' In Memoriam segment paid tribute to a diverse range of theater professionals who have passed away, including:

- Playwright Christopher Durang

- Actor Louis Gossett Jr.

- Choreographer Hinton Battle

- Director Maurice Hines

- Actor Michael McGrath

- Actor Ron Cephas Jones

- Actor Alan Arkin

- Actress Glenda Jackson

- Actor Treat Williams

- Stage manager Thomas J. Gates (Illinois production)

These individuals, among others, were honoured for their contributions to the theater community.