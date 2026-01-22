Chris Noth breaks silence on fallout with Sarah Jessica Parker: 'We're not friends'

Chris Noth has opened up about his fallout with Sarah Jessica Parker.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson podcast, the 71-year-old actor confirmed that he and his former Sex and the City co-star are no longer friends because of how she responded to the multiple sexual assault allegations made against him in 2021.

“We’re not friends, I think that’s pretty obvious,” said Chris.

For those unversed, the Law and Order star was accused of sexual assault by three women in 2021. At that time, he refuted the allegations, stating that he “has and would never cross that line."

Shortly after, Sarah issued a joint statement alongside her SATC stars, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it," as per statement released in 2021.

Now, Chris called the statement “disappointing" and said Sarah didn’t contact him to hear his side of the story before showing her support for his accusers.

“The statement that they put out — which was nothing more than brand management, really — I don’t know, it was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising,” explained Chris. “Because you need to call me and hear my side of this. You’ve known me for many years, and we’ve worked [together] for many years.”

"Before you make that statement, you know me, you’ve known me all these years, give me a call so I can give you the real scoop about this. And that didn’t happen, and that was too bad," added the Gone alum.