Photo: Charlie Puth explains why he went against his own words about 'Hero'

Charlie Puth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming album, Whatever’s Clever!

In a new chat with Rolling Stone, the singer-songwriter reflected on the moment he previously revealed that his single “Hero” would be part of the record and admitted that he may have spoken a little too soon.

“I think I sometimes just get a little ahead of myself,” Puth began.

“I wasn’t ready to put out an album at that point.… I sat with myself and thought maybe I should, for the first time in my career, actually make an album.”

The hitmaker went on to explain that, until now, his creative process had always been reactive rather than intentional.

“I’d never sat down and said, ‘Let’s make an album and then release it,’” he said. “It’s always, ‘The song’s doing well, we need to put it out.’ And while I’m doing radio promos and whatnot, going on TV, I’m going back to my hotel and making an album.”

With Whatever’s Clever!, however, Puth claimed that his approach has finally changed.

“This album, Whatever’s Clever!, is the first time where I just sat down and I had a lot of time,” he explained. “I just stayed with myself and [producer] BloodPop, and just made a full body of work. So I wasn’t chasing my tail — but it’s been almost a decade of chasing my tail.”