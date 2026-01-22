A$AP Rocky reveals real reason behind feud with Drake

A$AP Rocky finally broke the silence on his alleged feud with Drake.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, the Praise the Lord hitmaker discussed buzz about his beef with Drake and revealed how the issue came to be.

“We were once friends," said Rocky, revealing that he believes their beef is "over females."

"I feel like he wasn’t happy and he expressed that," explained the 50-year-old rapper. "And I think at some certain point when everybody gettin’ older and it’s just like, you're supposed to be moving on. For you to still be pickin’ at a female and all that, that’s soft to me."

"I didn’t put out an album, I didn’t put out music for me to really say something back," added Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

For those unversed, Rocky and Drake's friendship has fizzled in recent years, as both musicians have had long-term relationships with Rihanna.

Drake and Rihanna were in a relationship for almost 10 years. During an appearance on LeBron James' talk show The Shop in 2018, the U My Everything crooner said that he wanted to have children with Rihanna.

It is pertinent to mention that Rocky shares three kids with Rihanna - sons RZA, 3½, and Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki, whom the two welcomed in September 2025.