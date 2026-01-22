Kyle Richards lashes out at Ashley Darby for flirting with ex Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards has slammed Ashley Darby for flirting with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, during his appearance on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

“We actually talked about this the other day,” the 57-year-old actress said in response to a fan’s question during an Amazon Live on Wednesday, January 21. “I don’t know how it was portrayed because I haven’t seen the scenes."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum added that she “saw something on ‘Watch What Happens Live'” about the interaction, which happened during Umansky’s appearance on “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

“I mean, if she was flirting, that’s weird,” said Kyle. “I would never … be able to date anybody that any of the women, Housewives, dated or were married to."

"That’s just weird," continued the TV personality. “I don’t know. I’m like, ‘You’re embarrassing yourself doing that on camera.’ He just bumped into them, by the way.”

Kyle further shared that her RHOBH co-star Gizelle Bryant “texted [her] right away because she felt uncomfortable” after seeing Mauricio.

“She was like, ‘Just so you know, we ran into Mauricio,” said the Bravo star. “I don’t care, you know. Everyone can just do what they want. I just thought ‘that’s embarrassing.'”

Kyle reiterated, "As I said, I didn’t really see it though, so I shouldn’t really comment."

For those unversed, Kyle and Mauricio parted ways in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage.