PDA in Malibu: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spotted getting intimate

Selena Gomez, boyfriend Benny Blanco spotted kissing

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco were photographed engaging in a short intimate moment following their date night in Malibu.



The Hands to Myself songstress and the producer were spotted with their arms wrapped around each other while strolling out of Nobu on Saturday.

According to pictures shared by Page Six, Blanco proved his chivalry and opened the car door for Gomez, when she leaned in to give him a peck on the lips.

The Only Murders in the Building star dressed up in a beige cardigan for the date night while the Open Wide author chose a floral button-up and green cargo pants for the evening.

The couple seems to be spending quite a bit of time together following Gomez’s return from the set of her hit Hulu show and appearing at the Cannes Film Festival.

They were spotted reuniting last week as the award-winning songwriter shared a picture of his love to his Instagram Story, writing, “she’s back.”

The pair's romance was revealed in December, when Gomez confirmed that she had been dating Blanco for six months, calling him her “absolute everything.”