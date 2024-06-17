Nick Jonas to star in ‘The Last Five Years’ Broadway staging

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren to star in Broadway

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, the popular singer-actor and the Tony Award-winning actor, are all set to star in the first-ever Broadway production of Jason Robert Brown’s musical The Last Five Years, a show that has developed a strong fan base after its New York debut Off Broadway in 2002.



The musical, which opens in the spring of 2025, is going to be directed by Whitney White, the Tony-nominated director of 2024 Best Play nominee Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, according to Deadline.

Further details, including the venue, opening night and the names of the additional creative team members will be announced later.

The project is being called “a bold, brand-new production” by Producers Seaview, Ambassador Theatre Group and The Season.

“The Last Five Years is one of the greatest original American musicals in the canon,” White said in a statement.

“I could not be more excited to bring it to Broadway for the first time with Nick and Adrienne, two powerhouse performers and lovers of theatre. I fell in love with this musical many years ago when I was a student at Northwestern. I found it then, and still consider The Last Five Years to be such a human portrait and a beautiful exercise in making time– the one thing we are all bound to– feel consequential.”