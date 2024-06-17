Angelina Jolie reflects on the timeless power of 'The Outsiders' at Tony Awards

Angelina Jolie shares her stance on The Outsiders

Angelina Jolie recently revealed her thoughts about S.E Hinton's The Outsiders at Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16.

Speaking exclusively about the show that is up for around 12 awards, the 49-year-old actress reflected on the hassles of being an outsider.

Sharing her stance on the subject, the actress, who introduced the cast performance of the Broadway musical during the award show said: "[S. E.] Hinton wrote The Outsiders in high school, and half a century later, it still speaks to us. Society changes, but the experience of being an outsider is universal."

"To any young person, any person, feeling on the outside, you are not wrong to see what is unfair. You are not wrong to wish to find your own path. As the cast raise their voices, I hope it inspires many of you watching to value yours. Please welcome the extraordinary company of The Outsiders," she added.

Apart from the best musical, the show is up for several other awards, including best book of a musical, best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical, as well as two nominations for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical.

For the unversed, The Tourist alum announced the Broadway adaptation of the novel in August 2023.