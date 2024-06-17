Wesley Snipes roasts Mahershala Ali’s ‘Blade’ reboot delays

Wesley Snipes makes fun of Blade reboot

Wesley Snipes made fun of how the Blade reboot faces a delay once more, wondering if the movie will ever come out.



Snipes took to social media this weekend in share his reaction to the news that director Yann Demange saw his way out of the MCU entry set to star Mahershala Ali in the lead role as the in human/vampire hybrid.

“Blade, lordylordylordy folks still lookin for the secret sauce, ridin snowmobiles in traffic, kinda rough,” Snipes wrote Saturday on X (formerly Twitter) 25 years after playing the role originally. “Daywalkers make it look easy, don’t they?”

The actor was initially cast in the onscreen role in 1998’s Blade, and returned for Blade II in 2002 and for Blade: Trinity in 2004.

The role was also embraced by rapper Sticky Fingaz in a briefly-aired 2006 Spike series adaptation.

Blade was first introduced in a 1973 issue of Marvel’s The Tomb of Dracula.

Snipes’ post came after Deadline reported on Friday that Demange exited the upcoming Marvel Studios reboot quietly, which may lead to further delays for the production and its November 7, 2025 premiere date.