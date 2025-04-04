Princess Eugenie breaks cover after delivering blow to Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie breaks cover as 'cuts ties' with Prince Harry

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Fergusson's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie has made her first public appearance since claims emerged that she is engaged in a bitter rift with her cousin Prince Harry.

The Princess of York has allegedly upset the Duke of Sussex after being pictured dining with one of his scathing reviewers, Piers Morgan.

Eugenie appears in high spirits in an Instagram post, shared by The Anti-Slavery Collective. The 35-year-old joined their team for a visit to Caritas Bhakita House.

The adorable picture was caption: "This week some of TASC team & our co-founder @princesseugenie had the privilege of spending the afternoon with the incredible residents and staff at Caritas Bhakita House!"

According to The Sun and corroborated by outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan himself on his Uncensored show, the Duke has allegedly "severed ties" with his once-close cousin, Eugenie.

During a recent chat with Piers, Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan said: "[Harry] has zero relationship with his friends and his family. [I] just read that he cut off his relationship with Eugenie."