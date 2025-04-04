Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan say 'Freakier Friday' has 'double the swaps'

'Freakier Friday' hits theatres on August 8

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan won’t swap bodies with each other in the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel. But there will be a switch.

At CinemaCon 2025, the stars reunited to unveil Freakier Friday, the highly anticipated sequel to their 2003 body-swap hit.

Speaking at Disney’s presentation in Las Vegas on April 3, Curtis and Lohan treated the crowd to “a special look at the film.”

“We can't begin to tell you how amazing it's been to be back in Ana and Tessa's shoes,” Lohan, 38, said.

But Curtis, 66, quickly jumped in with a cheeky correction: “Yes, but we don't spend that much time in those shoes actually since this Friday is even freakier because this time we have doubled the swaps.”

This time around, Anna and Tess aren’t just swapping with each other. Lohan teased that they’ll “take on all new personalities because we find the bodies we have swapped with our teenage counterparts.”

Curtis added that the sequel features her “like never before thanks to a very aggressive teenage makeover.”

The new film picks up years after the original, with Anna now a mom navigating a blended family. And yes — the chaos returns when the swapping starts again.

“It was really, really exciting and fun to experience,” said Lohan.

Curtis summed it up: “We made this movie this year with love, a lot of love… The only way you should see a Freaky Friday movie.”

Freakier Friday hits theatres August 8.