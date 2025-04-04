Prince Harry invites new trouble as he provides 'fresh ammunition' to critics

Prince Harry's socking decision provides 'fresh ammunition' to critics

Prince Harry has seemingly invited a new trouble with his shocking decision amid ongoing feud with his royal relatives, giving birth to several new questions.

Stephen Dixon, TV presenter, has claimed the row surrounding the Duke of Sussex's charity Sentebale "leaves more questions than answers" as the organisation faces a probe by the Charity Commission.

The host claimed it is an extraordinary situation where "the Prince has resigned. The whole board's resigned", noting it has become "fresh ammunition" for Harry's critics.

The comments come after the charity watchdog opened a regulatory compliance case into Sentebale.

The bitter row erupted after Harry and Prince Seeiso announced their departure from the charity, citing a "devastating" dispute.

They stated that relations with chairwoman Sophie Chandauka - who was appointed in 2023 - had "broken down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation".

They are not alone to leave the charity, several other trustees had also left the organisation after requesting Chandauka's resignation.

Reacting to Harry's decision, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News: "It's absolutely disastrous for the charity. I mean this was one of Prince Harry's great achievements and his earliest charitable venture in 2006 with Prince Seeiso."

He added "So, in memory of Princess Diana. This is deeply personal to him."

Stephen Dixon also shared his thoughts on the unexpected move, saying: "It is remarkable, though, isn’t it? Because obviously, a lot of people want to take a dim view of Harry, and this is sort of fresh ammunition for them, in a way."

He explained: "It does leave far more questions than answers, with accusations of him being racist, particularly racist against black women in all of this."