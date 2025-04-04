Prince Harry faces 'hell of time' amid charity controversy and Royal struggles

Prince Harry has found himself at the center of controversy following his unexpected departure from Sentebale, the charity he co-founded in memory of Princess Diana.

His exit has sparked a heated dispute with the organisation's chairwoman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, who has accused him of misconduct.

Meanwhile, insiders close to the charity's former trustees have dismissed her claims as a mere attempt to gain attention.

Addressing the situation for the first time, Harry described recent developments as 'heartbreaking,'expressing relief that the Charity Commission has launched an inquiry into Sentebale, aiming to clarify what he calls 'blatant lies.'

Royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop weighed in on the unfolding drama, telling The Mirror that Harry's personal narrative is now tied to the official investigation.

She pointed out the irony of the situation-while Meghan's lifestyle brand, 'As Ever', appears to be thriving, Harry is embroiled in public scrutiny.

According to Dr. Dunlop, the Duke of Sussex is having hell of a time,' with his reputation increasingly shaped by online discourse.

Beyond the charity dispute, Harry has faced additional setbacks. Reports suggest he was not personally informed about King Charles' recent hospitalisation due to cancer treatment side effects, learning about it through the media instead.

Moreover, speculation has surfaced regarding a growing distance between him and his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

Adding to his challenges, Harry is set to appear in court next week as he continues his legal battle to reinstate taxpayer-funded police protection during his visits to the UK.

With multiple conflicts, unfolding simultaneously, the Duke of Sussex is navigating a particularly turbulent period in his post-royal life.