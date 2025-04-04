'Squid Game' star O Yeong-Su receives one-year sentence after assault case

O Yeong-Su, award-winning actor from Squid Game, has been sentenced to one year in prison for indecent assault.

The 79-year-old, who played the mysterious Player 001 in the hit Netflix series, was found guilty in court and will now serve time behind bars.

The case began with claims that O Yeong-Su forcibly hugged and kissed a woman near his home in 2017.

The woman, younger member of his theater group, accused the veteran actor for harassing her twice. Prosecutors argued that he misused his position as a respected senior actor to take advantage of vulnerable colleague.

At the final hearing on April 3, they stressed how deeply the incident had affected the victim, both emotionally and mentally.

Reports from Korean media shared that the woman is now complete distress after the horrible incident she experienced, both personally and professionally, since the assaults.

O Yeong-Su, respected actor who has almost like 50 years in theater world, was accused of using his influence to take advantage of someone with less power.

However, prosecutors pushed for a prison sentence, arguing that the crime was serious and had a lasting impact on the victim.

Despite being found guilty, O Yeong-Su has denied all charges. And now his legal team insisting that there is no solid evidence, claiming the case relies only on the victim’s testimony.