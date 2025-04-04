Diddy hit with another shocking lawsuit over drug abuse

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently facing a shocking new lawsuit, where he is accused of drugging and "sexually maiming" a man.

The lawsuit claims that the music mogul drugged the individual and then caused serious harm to him.

Joseph Manzaro is taking legal action against Diddy, accusing the music mogul of sexually exploiting him in a revenge scheme from 2015.

The lawsuit, which has been filed on Tuesday in Florida, outlines these shocking claims, with court documents obtained by USA TODAY revealing the details.

According to the 64-page lawsuit, Combs is accused of crimes including sex trafficking, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, racketeering, and causing severe emotional distress to Manzaro.

"Diddy orchestrated and facilitated the abuse, coercion and intimidation of (Manzaro), using his influence, wealth and power to silence and control (Manzaro) and engaged in acts of violence, sexual coercion and psychological manipulation, knowingly causing severe harm while ensuring (Manzaro) remained unable to seek justice," the case shared.

The lawsuit also accused several people close to Sean Diddy Combs of being involved in the alleged assault on Manzaro. Those named include Eric Mejias, Brendan Paul, music producer Emilio Estefan, and Adria English.