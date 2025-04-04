Halle Berry redefines aging at 58

X-Men's Halle Berry proves age is just a number at red carpet appearance

Halle Berry dropped jaws as graced an event with elegance and style this week, giving fans major fitness goals.

The Monster's Ball actress seems to be defying age as she looks half her age at her recent appearance in Las Vegas.

The 58-year-old stunned everyone as she attended the Amazon MGM CinemaCon 2025 presentation held at The Colosseum at Ceasers Palace.

The John Wick alum, who had recently revealed that her menopause symptoms were misdiagnosed as herpes, donned sheer black corset top with a structure blazer.

Berry wore button-up pencil skirt and added height to her look wearing a pair of dazzling Aquazzura heels.

She let her brunette hair fall in soft waves.

Never Let Go star paired with her co-star Chris Hemsworth while promoting their film Crime 101.

The L.A. heist movie directed and co-produced by Bart Layton features Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Tate Donovan, Devon Bostick, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Nick Nolte.